United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1689 "Draped bust" (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1689 "Draped bust". This tin coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
2296 $
Price in auction currency 1800 GBP
