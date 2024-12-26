flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Guinea 1689 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1689 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1689
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1689 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2933 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3233 $
Price in auction currency 2550 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - April 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1689 at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1689 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

