United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1689 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1689
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1689 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 2200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2933 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3233 $
Price in auction currency 2550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
