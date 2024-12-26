flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Guinea 1694 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Guinea 1694 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1694 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 24085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Spink (14)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (2)
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 23, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction St James’s - June 9, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 9, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1694 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III and Mary II Coins of United Kingdom in 1694 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Jan 11, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access