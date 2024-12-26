United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1694 . This gold coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 24085 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Spink (14)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (2)
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
123
