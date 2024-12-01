United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Sixpence 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1337 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
