United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Sixpence 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Sixpence 1694 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Sixpence 1694 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0892 oz) 2,775 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1337 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 31, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction CNG - January 8, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 11, 2005
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1694 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
