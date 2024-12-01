Sixpence 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 1337 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (9) F (7) FR (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) VF35 (2) Service NGC (4)