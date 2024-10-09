flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Twopence 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Obverse Twopence 1694 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II Reverse Twopence 1694 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III and Mary II

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III and Mary II
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1694
  • Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 200. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction VL Nummus - June 5, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1694 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1694 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

