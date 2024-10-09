Twopence 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 200. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.

