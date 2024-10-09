United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Twopence 1694 (United Kingdom, William III and Mary II)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0297 oz) 0,925 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III and Mary II
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1694
- Ruler William III and Mary II (King & Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1694 . This silver coin from the times of William III and Mary II. The record price belongs to the lot 2713 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 200. Bidding took place June 7, 2016.
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
