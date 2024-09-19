Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Copper coins 1 Céntimo de escudo of Isabella II - Spain
1 Céntimo de escudo 1865-1868
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1865 6-pointed star. Without OM 0 31866 3-pointed stars. Without OM 0 241866 4-pointed stars. Without OM 0 291866 8-pointed star. Without OM 0 1321866 OM 3-pointed stars 0 231866 OM 4-pointed stars 0 291867 3-pointed stars. Without OM 0 351867 8-pointed star. Without OM 0 91867 OM 3-pointed stars 0 591867 OM 4-pointed stars 0 411867 OM 7-pointed star 0 181867 OM 8-pointed star 0 671868 OM 3-pointed stars 0 471868 OM 4-pointed stars 0 571868 OM 7-pointed star 0 561868 OM 8-pointed star 0 120
