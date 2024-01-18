1 Céntimo de escudo 1867. 3-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 . 3-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

