Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1867. 3-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 . 3-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search