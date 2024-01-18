Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1867. 3-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars. Without OM

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 3-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 3-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 . 3-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Silicua Coins - May 20, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF35 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition VF35 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

