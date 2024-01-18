Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 15, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
