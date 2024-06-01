Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1868 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Céntimo de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search