1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
123
