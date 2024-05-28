Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 8-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

