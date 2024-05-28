Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 8-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 8-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
