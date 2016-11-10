Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1865. 6-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 6-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 6-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 6-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 . 6-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

