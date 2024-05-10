Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 28, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Silicua Coins (7)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1867 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Céntimo de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search