1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 28, 2013.

