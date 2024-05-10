Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 28, 2013.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
