Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 7-pointed star

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 7-pointed star - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3265 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.

Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

