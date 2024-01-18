Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 7-pointed star (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 7-pointed star
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 7-pointed star. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3265 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 7, 2018.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
