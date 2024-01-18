Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

