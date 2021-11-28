1 Céntimo de escudo 1867. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2) VF (3)