Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1867. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1867 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Céntimo de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search