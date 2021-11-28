Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1867. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search