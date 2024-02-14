1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

