Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 8-pointed star Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (22)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (26)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (19)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1866 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Céntimo de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search