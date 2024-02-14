Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 8-pointed star. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 8-pointed star. Without OM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 8-pointed star. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 225. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
