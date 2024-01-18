Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
