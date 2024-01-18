Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM. 4-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 4-pointed stars

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM 4-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 with mark OM. 4-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

