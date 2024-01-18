Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
