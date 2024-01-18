1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

