Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM 3-pointed stars - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1868 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Céntimo de escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search