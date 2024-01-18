Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 OM. 3-pointed stars (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1868 with mark OM. 3-pointed stars. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
