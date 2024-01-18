Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 3-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 3-pointed stars. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 3-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NN Coins
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
