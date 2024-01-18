1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 3-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 3-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

