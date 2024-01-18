Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 3-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Variety: 3-pointed stars. Without OM

Obverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 3-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 3-pointed stars Without OM - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 3-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 28, 2014.

Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - May 21, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - May 14, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

