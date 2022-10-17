1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

