Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Céntimo de escudo 1866. 4-pointed stars. Without OM (Spain, Isabella II)
Variety: 4-pointed stars. Without OM
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Céntimo de escudo
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 . 4-pointed stars. Without OM. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Céntimo de escudo 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
