Coins catalog of Karl August Friedrich (1809-1810)

Total added coins: 14

Period of Karl August Friedrich
Coin catalog Karl August Friedrich 1809-1810
coin Silver
coin Copper
Year of the coin

Prices of coins of Karl August Friedrich

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.. Inscription around the circumference
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters
 Silver $320 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W.
 Copper $150 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.. Inscription around the circumference
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
Thaler 1810 F.W.
 Silver $1,000 - 0 116Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
 Silver $270 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
 Copper $150 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
 Copper $60 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
 Copper $180 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
 Copper - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
 Copper $90 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
Thaler 1810 F.W.. D.G.
 Silver - - 0 0
