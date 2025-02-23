Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Coins catalog of Karl August Friedrich (1809-1810)
Total added coins: 14
Coin catalog Karl August Friedrich 1809-1810
Silver
Prices of coins of Karl August Friedrich
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Copper - - 0 0
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.. Inscription around the circumference
Silver $320 - 0 13
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters
Copper $150 - 0 15
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W.
Copper - - 0 0
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.. Inscription around the circumference
Silver $1,000 - 0 116
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
Thaler 1810 F.W.
Copper - - 0 0
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Silver $270 - 0 39
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
Copper $150 - 0 7
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Copper $60 - 0 1
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Copper - - 0 0
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Copper $180 - 0 1
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Copper - - 0 0
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Copper $90 - 0 8
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Silver - - 0 0
Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich
Thaler 1810 F.W.. D.G.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search