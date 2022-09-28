flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 3,7 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of Karl August Friedrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1810 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 3 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access