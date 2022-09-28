Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 3,7 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
