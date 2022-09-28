3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1810 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (4) VF (3)