Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1810

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1810 F.W.
Reverse Thaler 1810 F.W.
Thaler 1810 F.W.
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse Thaler 1810 F.W.
Reverse Thaler 1810 F.W.
Thaler 1810 F.W. D.G.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
Reverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
Reverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. Date and denomination in capital letters
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 13

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W. Inscription around the circumference
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W.
Average price
Sales
0 0
