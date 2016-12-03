flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1810 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of Karl August Friedrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1810 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 9, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 10, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access