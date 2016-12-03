Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1810 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
