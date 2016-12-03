1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1810 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)