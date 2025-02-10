Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search