Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1810 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

