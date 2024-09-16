flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 7,743 g
  • Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1/4 thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4701 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (9)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (3)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Niemczyk - March 22, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

