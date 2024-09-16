Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 7,743 g
- Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 1/4 thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4701 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (9)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
