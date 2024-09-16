1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4701 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (11) VF (23) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

BAC (9)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Höhn (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (3)