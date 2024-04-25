flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1810 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse Thaler 1810 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse Thaler 1810 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
822 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 8, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

