Thaler 1810 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (16) XF (79) VF (19) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) Service NGC (5)

