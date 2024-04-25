Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1810 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Berk (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (14)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (40)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search