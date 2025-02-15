flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1810 F.W.. D.G. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Variety: D.G.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

