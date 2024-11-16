Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Variety: Date and denomination in capital letters
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 7,743 g
- Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 1/4 thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1983 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
