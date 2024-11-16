flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Variety: Date and denomination in capital letters

Obverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. Date and denomination in capital letters - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. Date and denomination in capital letters - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 7,743 g
  • Pure silver (0,1992 oz) 6,1944 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1/4 thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1983 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

