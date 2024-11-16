1/4 thaler 1810 F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/4 thaler 1810 with mark F.W.. Date and denomination in capital letters. This silver coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1983 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (5)