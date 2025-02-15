flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Copper coins 1/2 Groschen of Karl August Friedrich - Waldeck-Pyrmont

1/2 Groschen 1809

Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1809 F.W. 0 15
