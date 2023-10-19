1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (6)