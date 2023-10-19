flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,38 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
