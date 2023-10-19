Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,38 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/2 Groschen 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search