Waldeck-Pyrmont
1809
Waldeck-Pyrmont
Period:
1806-1867
1806-1867
Karl August Friedrich
1809-1810
George
1806-1813
George Heinrich
1814-1845
George Victor
1847-1867
Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1809
Select a category
All
Copper
Copper coins
1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W.
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
15
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
1
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Inscription around the circumference
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
8
Best offers
Katz Auction
Auction
Feb 10, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction
Feb 13, 2025
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction
Feb 13, 2025
