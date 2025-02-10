flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont 1809

Copper coins

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W.
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W.
1/2 Groschen 1809 F.W.
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. Inscription around the circumference
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W.
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 8
