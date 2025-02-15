flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
