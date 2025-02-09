Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 3,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2697 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
