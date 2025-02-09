flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 3,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2697 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
