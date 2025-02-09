3 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2697 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)