1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (3)