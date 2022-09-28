flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period Karl August Friedrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
