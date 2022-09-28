Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1809 F.W. "Type 1809-1810" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, Karl August Friedrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period Karl August Friedrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1809
- Ruler Charles Augustus Frederick (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1809 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of Karl August Friedrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 12, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search