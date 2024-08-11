Catalog
Home
Catalog
Spain
1780
Spain
Period:
1746-1939
1746-1939
Ferdinand VI
1746-1759
Charles III
1759-1788
Charles IV
1788-1808
Joseph Bonaparte
1808-1813
Ferdinand VII
1808-1833
Isabella II
1833-1868
Provisional Government
1868-1874
Amadeo I
1871-1873
Alfonso XII
1874-1885
Alfonso XIII
1886-1931
II Republic
1931-1939
Home
Catalog
Spain
1780
Coins of Spain 1780
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Gold coins
4 Escudos 1780 M PJ
Average price
860 $
Sales
0
126
2 Escudos 1780 M PJ
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
29
2 Escudos 1780 S CF
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Escudo 1780 M PJ
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
24
1 Escudo 1780 S CF
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
60
Silver coins
4 Reales 1780 M PJ
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
7
4 Reales 1780 S CF
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
5
2 Reales 1780 M PJ
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
19
2 Reales 1780 S CF
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
7
1 Real 1780 M PJ
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
2
1 Real 1780 S CF
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
3
1/2 Real 1780 M PJ
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
9
1/2 Real 1780 S CF
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
4
Copper coins
8 Maravedís 1780
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
7
4 Maravedís 1780
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
12
2 Maravedís 1780
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
7
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
14
