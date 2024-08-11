Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Coins of Spain 1780

Gold coins

Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ
4 Escudos 1780 M PJ
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ
2 Escudos 1780 M PJ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 S CF
Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 S CF
2 Escudos 1780 S CF
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ
1 Escudo 1780 M PJ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 S CF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 S CF
1 Escudo 1780 S CF
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 60

Silver coins

Obverse 4 Reales 1780 M PJ
Reverse 4 Reales 1780 M PJ
4 Reales 1780 M PJ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 4 Reales 1780 S CF
Reverse 4 Reales 1780 S CF
4 Reales 1780 S CF
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Reales 1780 M PJ
Reverse 2 Reales 1780 M PJ
2 Reales 1780 M PJ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 2 Reales 1780 S CF
Reverse 2 Reales 1780 S CF
2 Reales 1780 S CF
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Real 1780 M PJ
Reverse 1 Real 1780 M PJ
1 Real 1780 M PJ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Real 1780 S CF
Reverse 1 Real 1780 S CF
1 Real 1780 S CF
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ
Reverse 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ
1/2 Real 1780 M PJ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1/2 Real 1780 S CF
Reverse 1/2 Real 1780 S CF
1/2 Real 1780 S CF
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1780
Reverse 8 Maravedís 1780
8 Maravedís 1780
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 4 Maravedís 1780
Reverse 4 Maravedís 1780
4 Maravedís 1780
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Maravedís 1780
Reverse 2 Maravedís 1780
2 Maravedís 1780
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Reverse 1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
1 Cornado no date (1759-1788) PA
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 14
