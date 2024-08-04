Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1780 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46210 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

