Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1780 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46210 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
