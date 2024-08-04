1 Escudo 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1780 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46210 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8) VF (50) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF30 (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)

