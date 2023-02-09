1 Real 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1780 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 579 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)