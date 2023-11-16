1/2 Real 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1780 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition VF (4)