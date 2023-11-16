Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1780 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1780 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1780 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2876 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 S CF at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 S CF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

