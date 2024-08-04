Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 212 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search