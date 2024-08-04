1 Escudo 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (6) VF (18)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Cayón (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (1)