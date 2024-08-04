Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 157 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 212 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Schulman - April 17, 2015
Seller Schulman
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - October 28, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date October 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

