Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1780 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1780 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6748 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search