Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1780 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1780 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1780 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1780 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6748 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1780 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

