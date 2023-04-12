8 Maravedís 1780 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1780 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6748 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition VF (4) F (3)