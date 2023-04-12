4 Maravedís 1780 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1780 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9) F (1)