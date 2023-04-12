Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1780 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1780 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1780 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1780 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1780 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

