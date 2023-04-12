Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1780 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1780 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search