1/2 Real 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (5) F (2)