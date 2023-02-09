Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

