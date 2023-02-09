Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 24, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

