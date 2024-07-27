Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1780 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1780 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction CNG - May 13, 2015
Seller CNG
Date May 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

