2 Reales 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place May 13, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition G4 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
