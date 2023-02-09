Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1780 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1780 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 1 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

