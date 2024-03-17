Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1780 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1780 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
