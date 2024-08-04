Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

