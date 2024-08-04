Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1091 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 950. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
