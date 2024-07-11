Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1780 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1454 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 24, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
