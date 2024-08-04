Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (33)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Escudos 1780 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1780 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search