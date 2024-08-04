Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Escudos 1780 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3906 oz) 12,15 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1780
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1780 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32501 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
